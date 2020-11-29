Medical community braces for post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID cases

"Staffing still has been an issue across the board," says UConn's Dr. David Banach. "Quite frankly we are concerned and doing our best to prepare."

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday being over some medical professionals worry about COVID-numbers spiking which may cause a strain on hospitals.

"We're still dealing with COVID, COVID is still as rampant as it's been,” said Dr. David Banach, who says he is worried.

The state is currently in the red with many cities and towns at higher levels of infections similar to numbers seen this past spring.

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday ending Dr. Banach says he expects increased numbers in cases and hospitalizations, but says hospitals are prepared.

Dr. Banach said, "I think hospitals have been preparing over the past few months and even still, staffing still has been an issue across the board, across all the hospitals in the state. Quite frankly we are concerned and doing our best to prepare."

University of New Haven associate professor Karl Minges says the effects of the holiday gatherings should be seen this week between Monday and Wednesday where if someone has been infected should show signs around that time.

"Thinking about the trajectory Connecticut has been on our rolling everyday average was around two thousand new cases per day and that's gone done which is good news, however, I would expect for that to tick back up, “ said PH.D., MPH Minges.

FOX61 went to Blue Back square in west Hartford where shoppers, for the most part, that stores and patrons have been doing their best to stay safe while holiday shopping.

Dan McCarthy said, "It's been good I mean for the most part as long as everybody has been keeping safe in the stores being out is not really a problem."

We spoke with another woman, Jill Davis, who said, "They were monitoring the number of people in the store and you can see a queue outside it wasn't very many people but the stores are small here."

Officials and shoppers say they understand people's yearning to be with family this holiday season but says it's simply not worth it.

Maddie Davis said, " I understand people that are seeing their family it's a hard thing to give up, but at the same time this virus is spreading so rapidly still"

Dr. Minges says people need to think critically when attempting to see family. He said, "You should be having a concrete plan engaged with people within your family to determine if there is a period of time between 10 days to 2- weeks where you will isolate voluntarily in preparation on spending New Year's or Christmas together."

Officials say we aren't out of the woods yet, but there is hope.

Dr. Banach said, "The vaccine is coming, and when we are looking forward to that and we need to do everything we can to be as vigilant as possible."