x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Coronavirus

Member of Cheshire Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

The Police department said the station is going through a deep clean and no one else in the department has shown symptoms.
Credit: FOX61

CHESHIRE, Conn. — As Connecticut continues to see a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, the Cheshire Police Department said on Saturday they are dealing with the virus as well. 

In a Facebook post from their Facebook page, the Cheshire Police Department said fingerprints will be suspended for Saturday due to someone testing positive for COVID-19. Fingerprints will begin again on Monday. 

The CPD added they are conducting a "deep clean" of the facility to make sure everyone is safe going forward and are following the state's and city's guidelines. 

No other members of the department have shown any symptoms of COVID-19 and Police say the impacted person seems to be asymptomatic. 

Cheshire Police Department

Related Articles