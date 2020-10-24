Member of Cheshire Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

The Police department said the station is going through a deep clean and no one else in the department has shown symptoms.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — As Connecticut continues to see a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, the Cheshire Police Department said on Saturday they are dealing with the virus as well.

In a Facebook post from their Facebook page, the Cheshire Police Department said fingerprints will be suspended for Saturday due to someone testing positive for COVID-19. Fingerprints will begin again on Monday.

The CPD added they are conducting a "deep clean" of the facility to make sure everyone is safe going forward and are following the state's and city's guidelines.