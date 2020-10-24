Member of Cheshire Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

CHESHIRE, Conn. — As Connecticut continues to see a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, the Cheshire Police Department said on Saturday they are dealing with the virus as well.
In a Facebook post from their Facebook page, the Cheshire Police Department said fingerprints will be suspended for Saturday due to someone testing positive for COVID-19. Fingerprints will begin again on Monday.
The CPD added they are conducting a "deep clean" of the facility to make sure everyone is safe going forward and are following the state's and city's guidelines.
No other members of the department have shown any symptoms of COVID-19 and Police say the impacted person seems to be asymptomatic.