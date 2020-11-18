x
Member of Governor Lamont's security team tests positive for COVID-19

The Governor's chief of staff said the results were returned today and the person has entered self-isolation.
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 file photo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont speaks to reporters before surveying storm damage in the area in Westport, Conn. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is self-quarantining after his chief spokesperson tested positive for COVID-19, his administration announced late Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HARTFORD, Conn — Within a week of Governor Ned Lamont's Director of Communications testing positive for COVID-19, a member of his security detail has also tested positive for the virus. 

A statement from Lamont's Chief of Staff, Paul Mounds, says the member of the security detail has entered self-isolation after getting the positive test result on Wednesday. 

“A member of Governor Lamont’s security team has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was returned today. The member of the security detail has immediately entered self-isolation. Governor Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his private residence following exposure to a member of his senior staff last week. There are no other positive test results to report from the Governor’s Office.” 

