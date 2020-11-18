Member of Governor Lamont's security team tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn — Within a week of Governor Ned Lamont's Director of Communications testing positive for COVID-19 , a member of his security detail has also tested positive for the virus.

A statement from Lamont's Chief of Staff, Paul Mounds, says the member of the security detail has entered self-isolation after getting the positive test result on Wednesday.

“A member of Governor Lamont’s security team has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was returned today. The member of the security detail has immediately entered self-isolation. Governor Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his private residence following exposure to a member of his senior staff last week. There are no other positive test results to report from the Governor’s Office.”