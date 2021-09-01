Member of Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz's staff tests positive for COVID-19

Bysiewicz was said to be in close contact with the staff member and will work remotely while self-isolating.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz's Chief of Staff Adam Joseph confirmed on Friday, a member of the Lt. Governor's staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member took a COVID-19 test Thursday and the result came back positive on Friday. The staff member is said to no show any symptoms and is at home for the next two weeks. Joseph added this is the first known case of COVID-19 in the Office of the Lt. Governor.

Contact tracing has begun and everyone who came in close contact with the staff member will self-isolate. This includes the Lt. Governor who tested negative Thursday. She will work remotely.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have taken steps to limit the number of staff working in the office and have encouraged staff members to telework. But this is another reminder that we all must continue to take precautions to defeat the spread of COVID-19. It’s critical that we continue to wear a mask, wash our hands, watch our distance, and get vaccinated when eligible. Our office will continue to follow all public health guidelines and protocols,” said Joseph.