Flags placed in front of Greenwich church for each life Lost to COVID-19

GREENWICH, Conn. — One Greenwich church is making sure that no lives lost due to COVID-19 are forgotten.

It’s a sobering site, 3408 flags. Each day Reverend Patrick Collins goes out and places new flags for the people who have lost their lives that day due to COVID-19.

This morning the Reverend was joined by Senator Blumenthal as they placed 69 new flags on the green. Each one representing a life lost over the weekend.

“You can have the numbers in your head 3408 deaths in the state of Connecticut, but when you see it visualize like this it just brings it home and it makes it real for people,” said Rev. Patrick Collins of First Congregational Church of Greenwich.

“ I couldn’t help but be struck as I put these flags in the ground by each one of them being an individual. Each one of them being a life lost in a future sacrifice with all the life with all that each one of them had to look forward to,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Each day that passes the green grass turns a little more white.

“ People come up to me in tears crying because they’ve lost a loved one and they couldn’t be with them and I had somebody come up to me yesterday and say one of these flags was for my father that one really hit home,” said Rev. Collins.