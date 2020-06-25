App aims to help those with mental health during COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have felt isolated and noticed that their mental health has suffered. In response, Lyf, the world’s largest virtual support group, announced that the app is now is offering free, 60-minute support sessions with mental health experts to frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.



These sessions are to support all doctors, nurses, first responders, and healthcare workers through the emotional challenges that come with risking their lives and tirelessly working to fight this pandemic. Lyf is proud to provide help and support via its roster of mental health professionals and its broader community of peer-to-peer support. Any frontline worker that would like a support session can register for free at: lyf.app/healthcare-workers/



Lyf is free for iOS and Android and can be downloaded at Lyf.app



For those struggling with Covid-19 related anxiety and depression, or needing questions answered, Lyf has a team of Wellness Experts, (international licensed psychologists) on the platform 24/7 to answer questions and provide feedback for free.