Meriden confirms first positive test of COVID-19

Officials urge residents to take every precaution to stay healthy.

The city of Meriden today announced its first positive case of COVID-19.

Here's what the city said in a release:

"Today Meriden City Manager Tim Coon and Health and Human Services Director Lea Crown announced that the City of Meriden had its first Meriden resident confirmed as having the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Close contacts of the patient have been notified by the Department of Health and Human Services and ordered to quarantine for 14 days.

'We have anticipated this inevitable moment and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Meriden safe,' said City Manager Tim Coon.

'We are taking the identification of COVID-19 in our state and city very seriously,' said Lea Crown, Meriden’s Director of Health and Human Services. 'We continue to urge our residents to take precautions to reduce the spread of this virus in our City and State. To reduce the chance of getting the virus: please stay home if you are sick, stay away from large crowds, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and maintain social distancing of six feet.' Additional guidance can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website- www.cdc.gov.