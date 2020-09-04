Meriden restricts hours for packages stores

Mayor says this is in an effort to reduce stores getting crowed after 7 pm.

MERIDEN, Conn. — The Mayor of Meriden, Kevin Scarpati, said on Wednesday that package stores will now operate under new restricted rules in an effort to reduce crowds forming in the store.

The city-wide ordinance that goes went into effect on April 8, will have stores operating from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and on Sundays from 10 am to 5 am. This rule does not impact grocery stores.

Scarpati explained that many of the package stores were already working under reduced hours to protect their staff. He said the stores that were open after 7 pm, got crowed later in the evening.

"Remember, we want people to stay home and stay safe," said Scarpati.