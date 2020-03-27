x
Metro-North 'essential service' schedule on New York, New Haven lines in effect until further notice

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut residents who rely on Metro-North for their daily commute to and from work will see some big changes to its schedule starting Friday.

The railroad will run on a reduced schedule until further notice. The change impacts the New Haven, Hudson and Harlem lines.

Access the amended schedule by clicking here.

Metro-North says the schedule provides all day service for essential employees like health-care workers and first responders.

Off peak fares will be in effect for this special schedule.

According to officials, the schedule change comes as ridership on metro-north is down 95 percent.

In addition, the following phased-in schedule changes will take place:

  • On Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29, we will run a regular weekend schedule, except there will be no train or bus service between Wassaic and Southeast;
  • Starting April 4, on weekends until further notice we will run an hourly service on every line.
  • The previously publicized March 29 schedule change will not go into effect until further notice.