Metro-North 'essential service' schedule on New York, New Haven lines in effect until further notice

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut residents who rely on Metro-North for their daily commute to and from work will see some big changes to its schedule starting Friday.
The railroad will run on a reduced schedule until further notice. The change impacts the New Haven, Hudson and Harlem lines.
Access the amended schedule by clicking here.
Metro-North says the schedule provides all day service for essential employees like health-care workers and first responders.
Off peak fares will be in effect for this special schedule.
According to officials, the schedule change comes as ridership on metro-north is down 95 percent.
In addition, the following phased-in schedule changes will take place:
- On Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29, we will run a regular weekend schedule, except there will be no train or bus service between Wassaic and Southeast;
- Starting April 4, on weekends until further notice we will run an hourly service on every line.
- The previously publicized March 29 schedule change will not go into effect until further notice.