Metro-North, MTA deep cleans trains and stations amid coronavirus spread

Trains, stations, turnstiles, vending machines: everything is getting scrubbed down

New York is doing what it can to fight the spread of coronavirus. 

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be cleaning the entire system a deep clean. They will be using bleach to scrub all 472 subway stations, each of the more than 6,700 subway cars, and 5,700 buses. 

They will also deep clean Metro-North, LIRR, Staten Island Railroad, and Access-A-Ride vans. 

The goal is to daily santitize anything a commuter may touch, including turnstiles, handrails, and MetroCard vending machines. 

So far, six cases of the virus have been confirmed in New York, including a family from Westchester County. 

Tuesday afternoon, Metro-North officials said they had disinfected 60% of operating trains and 63 of their stations. 