Metro-North, MTA deep cleans trains and stations amid coronavirus spread

New York is doing what it can to fight the spread of coronavirus.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be cleaning the entire system a deep clean. They will be using bleach to scrub all 472 subway stations, each of the more than 6,700 subway cars, and 5,700 buses.
They will also deep clean Metro-North, LIRR, Staten Island Railroad, and Access-A-Ride vans.
The goal is to daily santitize anything a commuter may touch, including turnstiles, handrails, and MetroCard vending machines.
So far, six cases of the virus have been confirmed in New York, including a family from Westchester County.
Tuesday afternoon, Metro-North officials said they had disinfected 60% of operating trains and 63 of their stations.