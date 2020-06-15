Metro-North increases service on New Haven line

Metro-North says they will continue to disinfect their stations every 12 hours and trains every 24 hours to ensure safety

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — *The above video is from March 11th*

Metro-North Railroad announced they will increase train service on the Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven Lines starting Monday.

They say the increase in service is due to steady growth in ridership in response to the Phase 1 reopening in New York State.

Metro-North says the new schedule will provide a 115% increase in peak service from the May 27 schedule, with several trains added in the morning and afternoon peak periods.

Service will continue during off-peak periods, on middays, evenings, late nights, weekends and holidays.

Metro-North will continue to fully disinfect stations every 12 hours and trains every 24 hours for safety measures.

Customers and employees are required to wear a mask or face covering at all times while on Metro-North property, in stations, on platforms, onboard trains and at the Terminal.

They ask travelers to social distance by six feet or more where possible and use all doors to enter trains.

Disinfection stations have been installed at all of the New York stations and many Connecticut stations so that customers can sanitize their hands when needed.

Customers should use MTA eTix to purchase their tickets whenever possible to reduce contact. No cash will be accepted onboard trains and at ticket windows, but credit/debit cards will be accepted to purchase tickets.

Cash, credit/debit cards are accepted at all Ticket Vending Machines, and at select TVMs, Apple Pay ® is accepted as well. Three ticket offices will be open from Monday to Friday only, at Grand Central Terminal (6 AM – 10:30 PM), White Plains, (6 AM – 10:30 PM), and Stamford, (6 AM – 11 PM). All other ticket offices remain closed until further notice.

The North End entrances of Grand Central Terminal will continue to be closed until further notice. Other entrances at the Terminal may be closed for health precautions. Grand Central Terminal’s Lower Level has reopened, and select retailers are open for take-out and delivery only.