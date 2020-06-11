Gov. Cuomo: WNY is a problem; Will discuss micro-cluster strategy for Erie County

Health officials will meet with local officials to discuss a micro-cluster strategy to bring the infection rate down.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on a conference call late Friday morning.

During the call, Governor Cuomo stated the Western New York region continues to be a problem. He also stated that Erie County has the highest infection rate in the Western New York region.

The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Thursday was 3.3%. The seven-day rolling average of the percent positive in the region is now 2.9%.

There were 305 positive cases out of 9,365 tests.

Of those positive results, 215 were in Erie County. The county now has a seven-day rolling average of 17 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is the highest average of any of the five counties in the region.

The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the region increased to 99 on Thursday.

The Governor pointed to four cities/towns in Erie County where the state is seeing an increase in cases: Buffalo, Hamburg, Tonawanda and Orchard Park.

Cuomo also announced health officials will study the data over the weekend and talk with local elected officials to find out what's going on, so they can design a micro-cluster strategy that is responsive. They will make an announcement on Monday about their findings.

On Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the positivity rate for Erie County was 4.9% with 241 new cases reported.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul spoke to 2 On Your Side earlier this week, and she said there are no talks of a shutdown.

"We are in a different situation right now," she said. "We don't foresee the need to have a wholesale closing of businesses across the state or the region because we can be much more targeted now. If we see a cluster in an area we can bring in, deploy extra testing there, contact tracing to isolate and shut it down."

Because of the high infection rate in Erie County health officials say they will not permit spectators at Bills' homes games.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 160,705 tests reported yesterday, 3,209 were positive (1.99% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 1,321.



Sadly, there were 18 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GcG1qy5eP7 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 6, 2020