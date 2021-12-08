Middlesex County listed as area of 'high' transmission for COVID-19 by CDC

Middlesex joins New Haven, New London, Hartford Counties as areas of high community transmission for COVID-19.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Conn. — The CDC has listed Middlesex County as an area of "high" community transmission Thursday.

The CDC classifies a 'high risk' area as 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

CDC guidelines recommend anyone in an area that is listed as substantial or higher should wear a mask while inside like a store or other building, regardless if one has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Connecticut officials have recommended residents follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.

After briefly being moved to an area of "substantial" community transmission for COVID-19, New London County was moved back to an area of high community transmission according to the CDC.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order that allows towns and cities to implement their own mask mandates regardless of vaccination status. As of August 12, anyone who is unvaccinated must wear a mask indoors.

The City of Middletown announced that all unvaccinated town employees will have to get tested for COVID-19 weekly and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

“The best prevention for COVID-19 is a vaccine. All city employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated if they have not been vaccinated already. If an employee has not been fully vaccinated but would like to do so, they can contact the City’s Health Department for guidance," said Florsheim at the time. "The City of Middletown’s COVID-19 policy is made in consultation with local public health officials, who are up-to-date on the latest guidance from the CDC. The policy is vetted to make sure it complies with local, state, and national laws."

Middletown employees along with members of the public must wear masks inside Middletown-owned buildings regardless of their vaccination status.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.