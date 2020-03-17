Middletown making sure its community is fed

If they live in the neighborhood we’re going to take care of them.”

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown is one of 89 school districts that are currently providing meals to students during this school shutdown. However, they’re not stopping there, they’re also providing meals to any adult who shows up at the school making sure their entire community stays fed.

Two meals a day, every weekday is what the Middletown school district is providing both students, their parents and any community members for that matter during this difficult time.

“Any adult that comes up we are not saying now. We’ll record it as an adult meal that’s on our dime, the city’s dime, but we’re not saying no to anyone. If they live in the neighborhood we’re going to take care of them,” said Marco Gaylord, Chief of School Operations, Middletown.

Middletown is just one of 89 school districts that’s providing meals for their students and they’re also providing students with the materials to learn at home. Making it a little easier on parents.

“ The kids got their packets from school so we’re doing a little homework at the house it’s great,” said Ardrill Green, a parent of students in Middletown.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was at the McDonaugh School in Middletown to find out how this program is going so far.

“Right here at Macdonough school 90 families picked up meals for their children. One of the things the governor and I were really concerned about was when the schools closed, what about the families that would be without two meals a day. We were able to get a waiver from the federal government and so now these meals are available for pick up,” said Lt Governor Bysiewicz.

The city of Middletown taking it even one step further, if any of their residents need a meal delivered they’re asking them to send an email to mealassist@mpsct.org.

“This is changing very rapidly, minute by minute, hour by hour and in terms of what people‘s needs are going to be as they get further and further into the closure of schools and the closure of many workplaces and the closure of our City Hall we’re here just knowing that we need to be prepared to be adaptable to whatever is coming next,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.