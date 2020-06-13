Milford closes city beaches to out-of-towners

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Mayor Ben Blake issued an emergency order on Saturday that will restrict access to the city's beaches to Milford residents only.
Beach-goers must now show proof of residency to enter Walnut Beach, Gulf Beach, Hawley Avenue Beach and Anchor Beach.
Further restrictions include a minimum space of 15-feet between beach blankets, no groups in excess of 25 people, and facemasks must be worn 'in proximity to others'.
The order further says that swimming is allowed, but will be "at one's own risk as lifeguard staff will be reassigned as beach monitors to ensure proper social distancing" is followed.
Limited parking at lots adjacent to Walnut and Gulf beaches will only be available to those with a 2019 or 2020 City beach sticker, from 10am - 8pm. Parking on city streets near the beaches will also be restricted to those with a beach sticker. Violators will face a $90 citation and the possibility of having their car towed.
The mayor's office did not provide an explanation for the emergency order, but viewers have contacted FOX61 with concerns about the crowds and lack of social distancing, and it has been a topic of discussion on multiple Milford social media pages as well.