New brewery in Milford has grand opening after COVID-19 restrictions forced a delay

MILFORD, Conn. — New restaurant and brewery Dockside open just last week during phase 1 of re-opening the state. But for them, it was a grand opening! The brand new 4,200 square foot restaurant and brewery features four outdoor tiered patios.

Just days before the state closure, Dockside was ready to open. However, with word buzzing about a shutdown, they decided to hold off on opening.

Brewmaster Andy Schwartz explained: "We pivoted hard. The inside was done, the decks were done, the furniture was here."

Their outdoor space has now been adapted to the new guidelines placing tables 6 feet to 9 feet apart. This in addition to other areas of guidelines that restaurants need to follow.

Although COVID-19 set them back, Schwartz said, "It’s giving us a chance to kind of do a little bit of a soft opening, if you can call it that"

The restaurant and brewery are accepting reservations for their outdoor dining in 2-hour increments.

"This gave us a chance to kind of work through some bugs and test out the menu. We started with curbside food and beer about two or three weeks in. That gave us a chance to test some food like the pizza--is there anything we should do, like the wings, do they like the burgers? And it gave us a chance to kind of tweak and it all worked which is the strange part"

Their expansive menu has everything from steak and cheese egg rolls, to fish tacos, to pizza, in addition to the 12 in-house beers they brew and numerous other beers on tap.