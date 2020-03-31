Milford reports first fatality due to COVID-19

The patient was a female in her late 70s.

The Milford Health Department said a woman in her 70s was the first fatality of the COVID-19.

“On behalf of the City of Milford, I extend our deepest condolences to family and friends who are mourning this loss,” said Milford’s Mayor Ben Blake. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, we must continue to come together and do our part as individuals and as a community to prevent the spread of this virus.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual who passed from complications of COVID-19” said City of Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph. “As we continue to receive reports on a daily basis of positive cases within our community, I encourage each of you to truly practice social distancing as it is the best tool we have in the fight against COVID-19.” Director Joseph added.