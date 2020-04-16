x
Military medical crews begin caring for coronavirus patients

The Connecticut National Guard recently set up 200 beds at Stamford Hospital.
Connecticut National Guard reserve soldiers remove old office equipment from storage while setting up more than 30 beds for recovering COVID-19 patients at Quinnipiac Valley Center, Wed., Apr. 15, 2020. The center is sixth on the state's list of facilities being designated for COVID-19 patient recovery. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)

Soldiers with the Connecticut National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve have begun caring for COVID-19 patients at Stamford Hospital. 

Military officials said Thursday that it's part of an effort to support medical staff across the country during the coronavirus outbreak. Military medical crews have also been deployed in New York and New Jersey. 

The Connecticut National Guard recently set up 200 beds at Stamford Hospital. Also Thursday, newly released unemployment data show Connecticut lost 7,600 jobs in March. But labor officials note the statistics do not reflect the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s jobless picture.  