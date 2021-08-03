Fighting COVID-19 for four months and out of the hospital. Meet “Miracle Mike”

His battle against the Coronavirus was intense; DiDonato spent weeks in the ICU and eight weeks on a ventilator.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Michael DiDonato, a 62-year old retired attorney from Wethersfield, was wheeled out of Gaylord Hospital on Friday, and, that brief roll meant great strides for the father and husband.

DiDonato was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital on November 16 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

His battle against the coronavirus was intense: DiDonato spent weeks in the ICU and eight weeks on a ventilator. After showing signs of improvement, DiDonato was transferred to Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford in January for more arduous months of rehab.

“What they do here is amazing,” DiDonato said after being greeted by family and friends in front of Gaylord’s main entrance. “I never realized how when people say healthcare workers are heroes, they really are.”

Among those who showed up to see DiDonato off was his brother-in-law, Tony Letizio.

Letizio said seeing DiDonato leaving Gaylord Hospital was emotional.

“Him coming out today is probably one of the most glorious days of my life, we’ve just been praying every single day," he said.

Lori DiDonato, Michael’s wife said, “It’s unbelievable, there were times when we didn’t know if this day would ever come.”

Cheryl Tansley, a speech pathologist at Gaylord who worked with DiDonato extensively said, “He is a miracle… that’s why we do the job, for people like Mike.”

