Mixed opinions about ending pandemic federal unemployment bonus

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — For many, it was a lifeline that’s been lost. But for others, it was viewed as a hiring obstacle. We’re talking about the federal unemployment bonus. It expired this weekend.

President Joe Biden did say states could use federal relief money to extend the unemployment bonus beyond Labor Day but Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he won’t do that.

"I think they should extend it. I think the pandemic is still going on," Christine McMorris of West Hartford said.

But Nancy, also of West Hartford, disagreed.

"I think people need to get back to work," she said.

The bonus, which Congress already extended twice — gave the unemployed an extra $300 a week as long as they were actively searching for a job.

"I even have ex-employees calling and asking me is it OK to say that they applied here just to keep their unemployment going because they don’t want to go back to work," remarked Billy Grant, the owner of Bricco Restaurant.

Restaurants were once facing a crisis of customers, but now, they are one of many industries facing a staffing crisis. The owner of Bricco said he doesn’t know how much longer he and his staff can work at this breakneck pace.

"To be honest with you I’m having sleepless night over that. I’ve never worked hard in my life after 30 years of doing this. I’m in the dining room I’m all over the place. I don’t see any relief on the way," said Grant.



Connecticut is trying to incentivize people to get back to work with a $1,000 sign-on bonus for anyone who comes off long-term unemployment and holds a new job for eight weeks.

"I think that’s a good idea. I would do that," said Nancy.

But the August jobs report showed an unexpected slowdown in hiring. The U.S. added only 235,000 jobs. It's a sign of the Delta variant's economic threat.

"I think that people need to live. They need to survive and pay their bills. They can barely pay their rent. We are seeing the moratoriums end and it’s a scary time right now," said Cindy Carlson, a server at Avert restaurant in West Hartford.



According to the Connecticut Department of Labor, Connecticut economy is heading in the right direction. The August unemployment rate was down, filings were down and jobs were being added. They say 125,000 residents are impacted by the expiration of the bonus.

