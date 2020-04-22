Mobile Foodshare in Wethersfield Wednesday morning

Mobile Foodshare is a food pantry on wheels serving Hartford and Tolland counties

The health crisis has left without a job and wondering where their next meal is coming from.

Mobile Foodshare is a food pantry on wheels. It brings produce and food to families in need throughout Hartford and Tolland counties and serves about 15,000 people per month in the region.

This morning they will be at 55 Lancaster Road in Wethersfield. You can find other locations here.

You don’t need to register in advance, all you have to do is bring a bag or box to carry your food.