Model predicts later reopen date for state

The model predicts that Connecticut cannot safely reopen until June 9th

An influential coronavirus model often cited by the white house now says that several states, including Connecticut, will have to wait longer to safely reopen.

According to that model, Connecticut would have to wait until at least June 9th to consider relaxing social distancing measures.

The model was built by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

It says that after June 9th, the state would have to put other measures in place such as aggressive testing, contact tracing, and isolation to prevent a resurgence.

Governor Ned Lamont did touch on contact tracing at his latest news conference, saying he has spoken to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about a plan that would include Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey, though there's no specifics yet:

"Connecticut is going to do it right, we’re going to do it on an absolute volunteer basis, we’re going to do it on an anonymous basis it's there to help keep you safe and your friends safe and who you’ve been in contact with."

As far as the latest numbers shared by the governor, they showed that here in Connecticut, Fairfield and New Haven counties appear to be flattening out and under control as far as hospitalizations go, while Hartford county continues to grow.

Governor Lamont says it's still not time to cut down on social distancing:

"We still have work to do. We still have this under control, we have our hospital capacities, but we are by no means out of the ditch on this and that’s what we’ve got to focus on."