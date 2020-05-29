Connecticut casinos prepare for June 1 opening

When they open, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun will be the first casinos in the northeast to do so.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Casinos in Connecticut are set to reopen on Monday, June 1 despite concerns by Governor Ned Lamont.

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods have worked together on a reopening plan, which involves several safety precautions that will make the experience at the casino different than visitors are used to.

Both casinos will have thermal temperature scans before you walk into the casino, as well as hand sanitizer and wipes available for use.

As for the games, not all of the slot machines will be open at the same time. The casinos say that's because they are promoting social distancing. At the tables, there will be plexiglass separating the player and the dealer.

Both casinos will be operating at limited capacity as well.

Areas that are frequently touched like railings, chairs, dice, and coins will be frequently cleaned.

Not all restaurants will be open: buffets will be closed and some restaurants will be take-out only.

While the casinos say they’re taking every precaution into consideration, Gov. Lamont has expressed concern over the reopening. He said his team has visited the casinos to see the safety measures first hand, "We’ve gone out and visited both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. Our healthcare team looked at some of the protocols they've put in place and we’ve given them in written form some very specific suggestions."

He did not give details as to what suggestions he made but has said that governors in other states are also asking casinos not to reopen yet.

The casinos are on sovereign land. Mohegan Sun is owned by the Mohegan tribe, and Foxwoods is owned by the Mashantucket-Pequot tribe, so they do not have to follow the governor's executive orders. Their decision to close in March was one they made independently.