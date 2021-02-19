Mohegan Sun mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens

Organizers anticipated giving up to 300 inoculations on day one.

MONTVILLE, Conn — A new mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened inside Mohegan Sun Casino’s convention center on Friday with organizers anticipating giving up to 300 inoculations on day one.

The state partnered with the Mohegan Tribe and Yale New Haven Health to operate the large-scale vaccination site in order to meet the public needs concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With this pandemic, it’s been hard on everybody,” Jeff Forster, of Old Saybrook, told FOX61 News before getting the vaccine. “So, if there’s a possibility to stop this madness, I think everybody should be on board.”

Forster, who was anxious about the shot, was one of the first people in line for the vaccination.

Leona Collins of New London received her shot shortly after him. She also said she was nervous and reluctant to get a vaccination, but her daughter took over and scheduled an appointment for her.

“I know she’s only looking out for my health because I have COPD and she just lost her father to COVID,” she said.

According to Dr. Kevin Torres, the Associate Chief Medical officer at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Yale New Haven Health has given almost 85,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses across the state so far, and they’re only getting started.

“We’re probably looking to do about 600 to a 1000 shots each day,” he said about the new clinic. “It depends upon the amount of vaccines we get from the state.”

Yale New Haven Health System has multiple vaccination sites and he said they decided on the Mohegan Sun location because it is a well-known, centrally located spot with large rooms and has plenty of parking.

“I think it’s an area that didn’t have a good site for the community to come and get vaccinated so it’s a good opportunity for us to service this area,” Torres said. “We have a testing site here as well. It’s going very well and this gives us the opportunity to vaccinate.”

Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton agreed the testing center has been extremely successful and they hope the vaccination center will also be successful.

“The tribal government worked closely with the state of Connecticut,” Hamilton said. “Two governments coming together to help us to fight this pandemic and then our partnership with Yale. Yale has been with us along the way. They’re building an on-site health center for us that’s going to open in April.”

He said the traffic at the vaccine clinic will also help their property.

“Our property is built on large events and so many of our customers through the pandemic have not felt safe enough to come back,” Hamilton said. “We believe we are one of the safest places in the state of Connecticut with the safety measures we put in place.”

Yale New Haven Health also opened another mass vaccination site at the University of Bridgeport, which organizers say was an underserved area. They say they’re trying to find ways to reach underserved communities.

Service at the vaccination clinic at the Mohegan Sun Casino is available for Connecticut residents with appointments and when weather permits. People 65 and older are now eligible. Gov. Ned Lamont announced earlier this month that this group could start scheduling vaccine appointments.