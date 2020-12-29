Mohegan Sun reopens Poker Room with limited capacity and enhanced safety protocols

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Casino announced on Tuesday it has reopened its Poker Room.
The Casino said six of the 33 tables are now available and will have no more than seven players to a table. The room will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and spectators will not be allowed. Food will also not be permitted in the room. Guests will have to sanitize their hands before touching the cards.
The Poker Room shit down in mid-March at the outbreak of the pandemic. Mohegan Sun says it has invested over $1 million in health and safety protocols across its property. The casino was reopened on June 1.
Below are more safety measures the casino is taking:
- Both guests and team members are required to wear protective masks in the Poker Room, as is required across all of Mohegan Sun.
- Physical distancing will be instituted and monitored.
- Polycarbonate dividers will be used on all active poker tables.
- Cards will be removed and sanitized at regular intervals.
- A player’s seat and section will be cleaned after they end their play.
- Sanitizing dispensers will be located throughout the Mohegan Sun Poker Room.
- The Mohegan Sun Poker Room is smoke-free, spacious, and well ventilated.
For more information, click here.