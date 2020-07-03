Mohegan Sun takes precautions amid coronavirus

Mohegan Sun gets close to 25,000 visitors a day and with the American Athletic Conference tournament this weekend, even more people are walking through the doors.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Mohegan Sun officials announced they are now working directly with the state's Department of Public Health and the CDC amid the spread of the coronavirus, as thousands descend upon the arena for this weekend’s AAC women’s basketball tournament.

Recently a number of leagues and facilities across the country have been canceling events due to the virus, but officials at Mohegan Sun said they’re well-equipped to keep visitors safe.

Mohegan Sun gets close to 25,000 visitors a day and with the American Athletic Conference tournament this weekend, even more people are walking through the doors.

As cases of the coronavirus continue to pop up throughout the country some visitors FOX61 spoke to said they are anxious about the spread of the virus.

“We are concerned, there are so many different kinds of people there from all over the place, we wonder sometimes if anybody’s carrying it,” Rocky Hill Resident Vincent Sinpoli said.

Mohegan Sun said it is taking action, releasing a statement saying: “Mohegan Sun is taking this matter seriously and taking every precaution. We’re confident in our cleaning standards, which are very stringent, and we believe far surpass typical hotel and airport standards.”

Officials said they are also placing antibacterial products such as hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes throughout the facility.

“You see a lot of people walking around with the hand sanitizers playing the games and then cleaning their hands afterward, which is a good thing,” Griswold Resident Libby Skobrek said.

We spoke to those who frequent the casino and they tell us they’ve noticed an uptick in cleaning and sanitizing inside the complex, as twelve women’s basketball teams take over the arena for the tournament.