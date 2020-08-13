Mohegan Sun to end furlough program September 30

The casino cites the pandemic as the reason why it is ending the program and said it is working with the impacted employees.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Mohegan Sun casino announced on Thursday, it will be ending its furlough program on September 30. The program began during March as Connecticut began its quarantine.

The casino cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the cause of the cancellation, saying due to health restrictions certain aspects of their property will not be allowed to open.

President & General Manager of Mohegan Jeff Hamilton made the announcement through the casino's weekly update on Youtube. Hamilton did mention for the employees impacted, there a still plenty of other jobs in different departments if they were interested in returning to Mohegan Sun.

The casino reopened in June following a shut down due to COVID-19. Recently, Mohegan Sun said three employees tested positive for the virus.

One employee tested positive on July 5. The casino then told the workers who had worked in close contact with that person to self-quarantine. Since that time two more workers have tested positive.

Mohegan Sun released a statement regarding the program ending: