Mohegan Sun to stay closed through May 12th

Mohegan Sun announced it will remain closed to the public through May 12th due to COVID-19 concerns.
They say re-opening date options continue to be discussed by working closely with the Mohegan Tribal Council and the State of Connecticut’s Governor’s Office, and by monitoring federal health and safety guidelines.
For Mohegan Sun event and entertainment postponements, reschedules, and additional information related to the temporary closure, a dedicated updates page is located via mohegansun.com/updates