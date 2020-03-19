x
Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II contracts new virus

FILE - In this Sept.30 2019 file photo, Prince Albert of Monaco leaves the Elysee Palace after a lunch with heads of states and officials, in Paris.

The palace of Monaco says its head of state, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a statement Thursday, the palace of the tiny Mediterranean principality said that his health is not worrying.

Albert is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his U.S. actress mother.

It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.

In the statement, Albert urged Monaco residents to respect confinement measures.

Albert just turned 62.