FOX61 has chronicled the trials and tribulations surrounding the owner of Max’s Oyster Bar since the day he had to close his popular West Hartford restaurant

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Phase Two of the Governor’s reopening strategy went into effect on Wednesday and, for restaurant owners across the state, guests were able to sit inside dining rooms.

“Inside is the heartbeat of the restaurant,” said Bob Cooke, the owner of Max’s Oyster Bar in West Hartford.

FOX61 has chronicled the trials and tribulations surrounding Cooke since the day he had to close his popular West Hartford seafood and continental fare destination due to Covid-19.

“We’ve done every precaution,” Cooke said after assembling another plexiglass shield by a table. “We are so excited, it’s almost like a rebirth of the restaurant, almost like 21 years ago,” Cooke exclaimed.

In Old Wethersfield, Bryce Hardy wasn’t readying for a reopening, he was poised for a grand opening. Hardy, who is the new owner of the impressively designed new eatery called “The Charles”, had to wait for weeks due to the Coronavirus to start serving their guests.

Hardy said it’s a challenging time but, “we’ve been working so hard for the last year to put all this together, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears and it’s come out amazing.”

Months in the Making, Connecticut restaurants ready for Phase Two 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Sitting at a booth inside The Charles, Yvette Tarvares, who works for the Connecticut Restaurant Association said, “I’ve been coming out to restaurants and eating on patios but there is a different vibe and ambiance when you go inside.”