More than 100 inmates transferred after virus unrest

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than 100 inmates have been transferred after unrest at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield.

State corrections officials say some inmates were removed from housing units Friday night after they threatened to organize hunger strikes and work stoppages to protest the facility's rules aimed at avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said.

On Saturday, a correctional officer was punched in the face while interceding in a fight between three inmates.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nineteen 19 inmates were transferred to Northern Correctional Institution in Somers, pending hearings for administrative segregation placement.