Most of CT's COVID-19 mandates have been lifted today

People who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks inside. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Today is the day that we have all been waiting for since the beginning of quarantine way back in March of 2020 when we were told businesses would be shut down and masks would be required.

Now, we have regained another sense of normalcy with Governor Ned Lamont announcing all the COVID-19 mandates will be lifted with exceptions for a select few.

What this means: From now on, there will be no more capacity limits for businesses, and now with the guidance from the CDC, people who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks inside. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.

Masks will also be required in certain settings like:

healthcare facilities

public and private transit

schools

facilities housing vulnerable populations

correctional facilities

childcare

Since the state has lifted the mandates, businesses, events, state and local government offices, and venues will be responsible for implementing masking rules or capacity limits. Some businesses and venues in CT have already said they are allowing people back at full capacity or not requiring a face mask.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health will give recommendations for safe operations at large indoor and outdoor events.

The issue: People have already been emailing our newsroom asking how businesses and venues will enforce masks for people unvaccinated. As of May 18, Connecticut has fully vaccinated 1,685,650 residents, and 2,034,040 million have received at least one dose.

Gov. Lamont said Monday during his press conference that there are no fines that will be implemented for patrons who do not wear a mask.

"I think at this point, store owners would ask people to leave if they say 'I'm not vaccinated, I refuse to wear a mask,' which contradicts (state) rules and CDC rules. I hope that's enough," said Gov. Lamont

The Governor signed an executive order Tuesday that says unvaccinated people must wear a mask if they cannot properly socially distance. Everyone must wear a mask on public transportation, including rideshares.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.