Mother-daughter duo making masks for those who need them

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — In just four short weeks a lot has changed for owners of the Rocky Hill Adult Day Center. They’ve had to close due to COVID-19. But the dynamic mother and daughter duo are not letting the virus stop them from continuing to help those they serve on a daily basis.

“I am very honored that even though my business is closed we’re still able to help people so it doesn’t make us feel like we’re closed,” said Nazila Tatashadze.

Tatashadze pair started to make masks after discovering some of their nursing home patients were in need of them. So, what started out as making just a few, have turned in to over 4,000 masks.

“We’ve been close for about four weeks and we weren’t just going to sit there and watch everything so I reached out to my partners for nursing homes assisted-living and they were all struggling in one part not having enough masks so I just asked my mom if she knew how to sew” Tatashadze went on to explain, “our first mask took two hours but now we’re making 30 masks an hour so she became quite the expert”

Now, their goal has turned into making sure everyone who needs a mask has a mask. If you or someone you know needs a mask you can reach out Nazila and her mom Eleanora by phone or text: 860-725-2445.