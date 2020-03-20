Mountain Dairy in Storrs offering home deliveries

Friday was just day three of deliveries, and already the demand is growing.

More than 150 years ago Mountain dairy started delivering milk to people's doors. It`s been eight years since they stopped this service but now with no milk left on grocery store shelves, the milkman is back.

The Stearns family Farm has been around since the 1700s, they started delivering milk in 1871. And with these home deliveries, it is quite literally farm to table.

"We milk our own cows, we bottle our own milk and we distribute our own milk not many people can say that," said Jason Stearns

Currently, they are making deliveries to homes within a 15-mile radius of their farm in Storrs, but they`re hoping to potentially expand that.