Movie Theatres, Bowling Alleys, and Restaurants say let's take things inside

Starting Wednesday, Phase 2 gets underway

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Anthony Sullo, the co- of Joey Garlic’s Pizza started by saying, “it’s been a long couple of months.”

Sullo who has popular pizza restaurants in Newington, Manchester, and West Hartford is just happy to see “Phase Two” of the Governor’s plan come to fruition, and now, Sullo and his staff can welcome guests inside their restaurants.

“It was sad for everyone but necessary, I think and we’re just happy to see our customers and do what we can do,” Sullo added.

Joey Garlic’s has done a good business in under tents perched in their lots but now their array of coveted pies like the Detroit Style and Grandma’s Pie can be enjoyed inside their restaurants – now retrofitted to comply with CDC guidelines.

“Just to have some life back in the building is nice,” Sullo said, “I’m just happy to bring people back and get some energy back.”

Movie theaters, health clubs, hotels, and bowling alleys are among the businesses looking forward to greeting people on Wednesday, June 17th when Phase Two kicks in across Connecticut.

In Southington, Phil Barnett, the co-owner of Wood ‘N Tap, says he and his staffers have been busy putting all the protocols in place to keep their diners safe.

“We’ve been working around the clock,” Barnett, who has eight Wood ‘N Tap restaurants, said.

Plexiglas dividers and hand sanitizing stations are all over Wood ‘N Tap’s decorative Southington location and Barnett is excited about a new start to the summer season.

“We’re excited to see our staff back to work and to see our smiling guests faces,” Barnett said.