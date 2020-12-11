Multiple New Haven city officials potentially exposed to COVID-19

The Director of Public Health, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, and Director of Communications were all separately were exposed to COVID-19.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven announced on Thursday, multiple city officials had separately been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The Director of Public Health Maritza Bond, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Bombero, and Director of Communications Gage Frank have been quarantining for two weeks out of caution. They have all tested negative for the virus.

“This virus is not to be taken lightly. I now have three close family members impacted by COVID-19,” Director Bond reminded. “It is so important that we all continue to respect each other, and we can do that by wearing our masks, limiting our interactions with others, and washing our hands. We all play a critical role in this, and it is going to take collective action from all of us. The long-term impact of this virus is still unknown,” she concluded.

Bond has been quarantining after coming into contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Bombero blogged about her quarantine following an exposure while working on Election Day operations.

“I know so many people who have been impacted by the virus, but others who still take the situation lightly. I thought it was important to talk about my experience to help normalize the situation. Anyone can be impacted, and it is our shared responsibility to ensure that we do everything possible to minimize the spread,” stated Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Bombero.