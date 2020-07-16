Sens. Murphy, Blumenthal, Gov. Lamont to call on U.S. Senate for more COVID-19 relief

They say the legislation needs to help provide relief for state and local governments, families, frontline workers, and small businesses

HARTFORD, Conn — Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal will join Governor Ned Lamont in calling on the U.S. Senate to pass legislation that would help those affected by COVID-19

They say the legislation needs to help provide relief for state and local governments, families, frontline workers, and small businesses as they try to navigate through the pandemic.

This week, three hotels in Connecticut announced layoffs and cut hours as travel and tourism this summer has slowed to a snail's pace. Travel requirements are also now in place for anyone traveling from over 20 COVID-19 "hotspot" states. The announcement by the hotels highlights how the pandemic is affecting the economy.

Over the next several weeks, Congress seems poised to pass one more major economic relief bill, with Republican and Democratic leaders indicating more direct stimulus payments for Americans could be involved.

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have both said repeatedly that they support another round of economic impact payments.

Under the CARES Act, millions of Americans received checks up to $1,200 per adult, and an additional $500 for each eligible child, for individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000 annually.

The HEROES Act, which the House of Representatives passed in May, would have authorized another round of payments, but the Republican-controlled Senate deemed the $3 trillion proposal dead on arrival.