Mystic Aquarium to screen visitors on opening days

The aquarium will reopen to select groups this Wednesday and Thursday before welcoming the general public on Friday

STONINGTON, Conn. — Mystic Aquarium announced it is partnering with the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Connecticut, to help manage the new temperature screening process required as part of phase one in Governor Ned Lamont’s Reopen Connecticut Plan.

The aquarium said that from Wednesday, May 20 through Friday, May 22, a nurse from the VNA, a member of Yale-New Haven Health, which also includes L+M Hospital, Westerly Hospital, and other ambulatory services in the region, be stationed outside of the Aquarium’s main gates at the new temperature screening booth.

The nurse will be on hand to help the aquarium team learn the temperature screening system and to discuss the process to visitors.

“We are honored to be able to partner with community organizations to provide them with the necessary health screening protocols to assist in their COVID-19 recovery efforts,” said Patrick Green, president and CEO, L+M Hospital. “Places like Mystic Aquarium will be a haven for families that have been social distancing for the past two months and we want to be sure that visitors to the Aquarium are assured that their health is the top priority and they will be safe in visiting.”

Mystic Aquarium closed in March amid COVID-19 concerns. They are now reopening to select groups this Wednesday and Thursday before welcoming the general public on Friday.

During phase one of Governor Lamont’s plan, only access to the Aquarium’s outdoor habitats is allowed. The aquarium says visitors can enjoy the beluga whales, seals, Steller sea lions, African penguins, and animals of the Marsh Trek including bullfrogs, turtles, and more. Several signs have been installed throughout the outdoor pathway to encourage one-way traffic and social distancing.

Mystic Aquarium says they are ensuring a safe and secure environment for its patrons and employees and is taking extra precautions during the COVID-19.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control has identified regular health checks, including temperature screening, as an important mitigation strategy during this time of increased concern due to COVID-19. Mystic Aquarium says their new policies and procedures for guests are in alignment with this national strategy.