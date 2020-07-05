NASA maps show less pollution emission during COVID-19 pandemic

It may be hard to see on the ground but way up in space NASA satellites can detect nitrogen dioxide.

Nitrogen dioxide or No2.is one of the many pollutants in the air from the burning of fossil fuels.

That smog coming out of your car’s tailpipe and from smoke-stacks at power plants and factories.No2 can also be used as an indicator of human activity.

Light blue and yellow — pretty clean air. Purple and black means lots of pollutants.

Here’s what March typically looks like:

Using data from 20-15 through 20-19, you can see that big black spot over new york New Jersey and Fairfield county. Boston and Connecticut covered in pink and orange.

Now jump ahead to March of 2020. A majority of people stayed home, nobody was driving, and the nitrogen dioxide over Connecticut plummets.

There’s still plenty of pollution over new york… but it’s just a fraction of what we normally see.

It’s not just the northeast.

Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas all-seeing a drastic drop in air pollution too.

In China, satellite data found a 26% drop in nitrogen dioxide over the country earlier this year.

A few things to note:

These same satellites can’t see No2 through clouds and these greenhouse gasses are also affected by the weather, so experts say more research and analysis is needed.

We’ve seen something like this before.

During the great recession in 2008, global carbon dioxide emissions went down by two percent, but once the economy grew back. Emissions and pollution grew too.

So what happens after we all get back to work and start driving again?