EMS personnel to be honored in Meriden this morning

MERIDEN, Conn. — Medical personnel in Meriden will be honored this morning, all part of national ems week.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz will be stopping by Hunters Ambulance Services to thank medical personnel. They will also be joined and Meriden police and fire.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz says it’s important to recognize these healthcare heroes — especially since many of them are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just yesterday paramedics were also recognized in New Haven.

Many of them sharing with FOX61 that the last couple of months have been challenging.

The pandemic adding another layer of stress. Many times they are putting their own health, and their family's health, at risk.

National Emergency Service Week dates back 46 years, to celebrate EMS workers. This year it seems to take on even more meaning as these men and women continue to show up for work each and every day to help fight the fight not only against COVID-19 but to continue to help those in need.

Shelton's Echo Hose Ambulance Chief Michael Chaffee explained the importance of having a week like this is:

"EMS week for us is stronger together. That’s been a message and this week highlights the efforts of everyone the history of EMS all the way to the things we do today.

We’ve grown so much over the years in this day and age being together and is being stronger together is the best message."

Through the years, EMS has changed explained Chaffee:

"EMS in this day and age has grown tremendously the things we do in the field are nothing like they were five, ten, fifteen years ago.

These are mobile ER units practically, not taking away from our friends in the hospital they have amazing tools at the disposable, but they brought a lot of things out in the field for us that we can put into play and the training behind that is immense.

Just to become an EMT it takes a lot of hours of school a lot of hours of training in a lot of hours of precept in writing an ambulance to make sure you’re ready to go"