National Polish Home in Hartford struggling to fill positions and operating on volunteers

HARTFORD, Conn. — A historic landmark is struggling to keep its doors open after being hit hard by the pandemic.

"We're not professionals, so we ask everybody that's here to bear with us," said Mark Bruks, treasurer of the National Polish Home.

Closed on weekdays, the home comes back to life on weekends.

The restaurant, though, closed for eight months after taking a hard hit from the pandemic and just six weeks ago, they reopened.

"Obviously, the pandemic took quite a bit of our revenue stream, and we could not operate. This is a gigantic 20 thousand square foot building, we need to have upkeep," added Bruks.

That hard hit is still being felt as no applicants have come forward.

For now, the home is using volunteers who Bruks said will eventually have to be paid for their services.

Volunteer coordinator Jackie Borkowski said it has been stressful as all their volunteers have other jobs on the side.

"Just getting the volunteers together and making the food and prepping all the food," said Borkowski.

One of those volunteers is Krystyna Wislo.

"We chop onions, potatoes, prepare everything for Saturday and Sunday and then we clean things up, so it usually lasts about four hours," said Wislo.

The hard work is something she does not mind as long as her ancestors' home is preserved.

"It gives me purpose. I get up on Friday and at 4 o'clock, I have to be here," added Wislo.

The restaurant is currently looking for servers, chefs, and bartenders.

If you are interested in helping to keep the business afloat, you may call them at (860) 247-1784 or email them at info@polishhomect.org.

Their hours are 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

