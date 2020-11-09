Naugatuck HS to resume in-person learning Monday after switch to online when student tested positive for COVID-19

Due to the case, all high school students were dismissed early Wednesday. The school district and health officials completed a contract tracing investigation.

In a letter home to parents and guardians, Superintendent Christopher Montini announced that Naugatuck students will return to classrooms Monday.

The decision comes as the school district, along with Naugatuck Valley Health District completed a contract tracing investigation after a 12th grader tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

According to the letter, it was determined that in-person learning can resume on Monday, September 14 following the Monday-Wednesday / Tuesday-Thursday schedule.

Due to the positive case, all high school students were dismissed early Wednesday. Officials said they expected the school to be closed for 2-5 days.

Montini said all classrooms and physical spaces were cleaned and sanitized between classes and after the dismissal.

"I’d like to thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented times," Montini wrote. "The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our priority."

Naugatuck Public Schools say they will continue to work hard to implement strategies to safeguard the health of students and staff.

I’d like to thank the NHS staff who implemented the safety and mitigation protocols which led to the quick return to in-person learning.

Multiple Connecticut schools saw closures or cancelled classes after staff and students tested positive for COVID-19 since reopening.