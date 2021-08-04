Naugatuck Valley region experiencing COVID-19 hotspots

According to Connecticut's COVID-19 data, Waterbury has 69.3 cases per 100,000 population.

WATERBURY, Conn. — During his Thursday afternoon press conference, Gov. Ned Lamont pointed out "hotspots" of COVID-19 throughout the state. He then cited that many of the towns experiencing large amounts of the virus are in the Naugatuck Valley area.

Waterbury, one of the largest cities in the valley, is reporting high numbers of COVID-19 cases within its borders. According to Connecticut's COVID-19 data, Waterbury has 69.3 cases per 100,000 population.

The City of Waterbury reported 566 COVID-19 cases already for the month of April. In comparison, the city reported 1,737 cases in the month of March and 1,535 cases in February.

Other towns like Naugatuck and Watertown are reporting 54.8 cases per 100,000 and 53.6 per 100K respectively. Another town experiencing a high number of cases is Bethlehem with 66.8 cases per 100,000.

Out of all the towns in the Naugatuck Valley, Waterbury has the lowest vaccination rate with only 25.84% of adults receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These are some of the hotspots that we are seeing within Connecticut right now. pic.twitter.com/SnSoX5thEo — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 8, 2021

Connecticut continues to vaccinate its residents at one of the highest rates in the country with the Governor's office reporting that 49% of people 16 years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state has 883,169 residents fully vaccinated.

Interestingly, Watertown and Bethlehem both have a percentage over 40 of residents receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Gov. Lamont said that the state's mobile COVID-19 clinics will be heading to Waterbury to help get residents vaccinated. The vans will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The Governor added that if you are in Waterbury and see the mobile van, go up to it and ask for a shot.

