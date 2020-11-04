Nearly 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases, just under 500 deaths in CT

Gov. Lamont reports 972 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 11,510. 1,593 patients have been hospitalized to date and 494 resident have died.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to announce Connecticut's update on coronavirus.

According to Lamont, there are 972 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 11,510.

1,593 patients have been hospitalized to date and 494 fatalities have been reported.

More than 39,831 patients have been tested, Lamont said.

On Friday, Gov. Lamont announced two executive orders that will likely be signed Friday. The first is set to help renters.

According to Mounds, there will also be an automatic 60-day grace period for renters in the month of April.

Governor Lamont said doing something for the renters was very important to him.

When asked about the potential hit landlords could take as a result of this Executive order, Mounds explained there were various assistance programs already available.

Mounds says there will also be an Executive Order put out Friday to extend social distancing measures for non-essential businesses like bars, restaurants, malls, and gyms to at least May 20th.

Deidre Gifford, the commissioner of the department of social services, was also at Friday’s briefing. She said her office is processing a spike in SNAP applications.

“Since February, our daily application volume has approximately quadrupled,” said Commissioner Gifford. “So, we are seeing lots of new interest in the program.”

With the increased interest, Commissioner Gifford said there are longer wait times on the phone lines.

On Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that schools in the state would remain closed at least until May 20.

Connecticut officials said the decision to close schools in the state until at least May 20th was not one that was made lightly.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that he would like to coordinate reopening of schools with CT and New Jersey.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. Lamont and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona explained the factors that went into the decision.

“This decision has not been made lightly and it helps protect the valuable lives of not only our students, but our dedicated staff, and the hero health care workers that are working really hard to try to keep us healthy,” said Commissioner Cardona. “If students are sent to school prematurely, we could be sending them into harm's way.”

Commissioner Cardona did announce students in the class of 2020 would have graduated.

“You deserve it, you worked hard for it, and you will get it,” Commissioner Cardona said. “The governor and I, along with our dedicated educators, are committed to this.”