Gov. Lamont gets his second COVID-19 vaccine dose

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor announced Friday that he received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

“I view receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of my obligation to protect myself, members of my administration, and my family,” Lamont said. “As we continue our vaccine rollout, I continue to urge all of our residents to receive their vaccination once they are eligible. These vaccines are safe, effective, and they will help us get back to normal.”

Lamont, who is 67 years old, became eligible to receive the vaccine a month ago when the state expanded phase 1B of the vaccination rollout program. He received his first dose on Feb. 16.

On Friday, Lamont said he has accepted the challenge given by President Joe Biden to make the vaccine available to all Americans over the age of 18 by May 1.

At a press event on Friday, the governor said the state’s plan has been to make the vaccine available to all adults in that time frame – the only thing hampering that is the number of vaccines Connecticut has received so far.

As of Thursday, more than 54% of all adults in Connecticut over the age of 55 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 29% of all adults over the age of 16 in the state have received at least one dose.

