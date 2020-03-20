Neighbor complaints lead to Darien selecting alternate Coronavirus testing site

Recognizing the need for more testing. Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and her health director sought out Murphy Medical.

DARIEN, Conn — After concerns about the original proposed location, a new Coronavirus drive through testing site in Darien will likely get the green light.

On Friday, officials from the town of Darien were down in New Canaan at the Saxe Middle School observing how these drive through Coronavirus testing sites are operated.

They plan to open one of their own on Monday.

Recognizing the need for more testing. Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and her health director sought out Murphy Medical.

Based in Greenwhich, they operate COVID-19 testing sites in several communities.

The Darien site will be open 1-4 p.m. on Mondays.

"Murphy Medical is setting up sites in a variety of different towns. So it seems as though they’ve got a couple of days covered. We will expand the service as needed,” First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said.

Stevenson said at first, they selected the town hall.

“We thought town hall would have been a great place because of its proximity to our local health department. But taking a pause on the location actually ended up being great."

Nearby neighbors were concerned about how close the testing site was to their home.

Stevenson anticipates announcing a new, safer and better location very soon.

“It’s a site that will allow for much better traffic flow and a larger volume of vehicle queuing,” Stevenson added.

Stevenson told FOX61 that after she announced the idea of a testing site at town hall was scrapped, she was surprised at the feedback she got from residents.

To Stevenson, the comments indicated that the need for testing is far greater than what we are seeing through official channels.

“Then communications started pouring into me about people’s desire to make sure that we found a place for testing in Darien. So it was eye opening to me how many people are desperate for testing.”

Once the new testing site is set up by Monday, they’ll be able to collect about 20 samples per hour.