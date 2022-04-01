Line of cars starts New Britain COVID test kit distribution early

Some New Britain neighbors started lining up as soon as 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Thousands of people came out to Veterans Stadium in New Britain on Tuesday as they were handing out 4,500 at-home COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks.

Some New Britain neighbors started lining up as soon as 4:30 a.m. Because of that, the city made the decision to start the event an hour early to help with traffic. New Britain police and fire were helping move things along.

“My phone was ringing at 5 a.m. saying, ‘Hey mayor, the line is on South Main Street all the way down to Schaller Auto," said Mayor Erin Stewart of New Britain.

The 4,500 kits went to New Britain residents who showed proof that they live there and the other 1,000 were dedicated to The New Britain Housing Authority. Those were handed out by the health department on Monday.

"We decided that we were going to go into our elderly, our at-risk, our congregate housing first. These are for low-income individuals," Mayor Stewart said.

Mayor Stewart said more test kits were also dedicated to the school district. She hopes to be able to host another event similar to Tuesday's distribution soon. But she, and so many other towns and cities, need more supply from the state and the federal government.

In the meantime, some residents don't mind having to wait in line and many are grateful for the opportunity. Especially those who know what it's like to suffer from the virus.

"It's scary, I was fortunate I had a mild case but I’ve had friends who have passed from it so, it's still scary," said Don Cyr, a New Britain neighbor who showed up early to the event.

