New Britain implements curfew for anyone 16 years old or younger

Unsupervised youths will not be allowed after 10 p.m.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The City of New Britain announced Friday that there will be an immediate curfew set in place.

Anyone unsupervised youth 16 years old or younger will not be allowed out past 10 p.m. Police will be enforcing the curfew and make sure the child gets back home.

The curfew is in place in the city's effort to avoid any unnecessary social gatherings. It is unclear how long the curfew will remain in effect.

The Mayor's office released a statement regarding the curfew and other closures throughout the city.

“While there are no confirmed positive cases in New Britain, we are doing everything that we can to stop the cycle of spreading the virus,” said Mayor Stewart. “I have been meeting regularly with my Emergency Management Team and talking frequently with decision-makers and stakeholders at the local, state, and federal level. We feel confident in our approach and we feel prepared to handle whatever comes our way."