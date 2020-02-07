New Britain kicks off summer music festival

Many people said it was their first chance to experience a night out in months due to the pandemic.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — While residents may not be able to enjoy an indoor concert any time soon----summer is the perfect time to take advantage of outdoor concerts and despite some nasty weather- that’s exactly what many in New Britain decided to do Wednesday night.

The sound of heavy metal overpowering the sound of rainfall. Many residents from New Britain and nearby cities braving the weather to experience eighties rock hits from local band la backstage pass.

“There’s plenty of room more than enough for social distancing and I can see it’s real safe out here,” Southington resident Scott Dinello said.

With dogs and coolers in tow, concert-goer's social distancing. Many people said it was their first chance to experience a night out in months due to the pandemic.

“We have not been able to be a heavy metal band or any kind of band due to COVID and we’re happy to get out and rock,” New Britain resident Catherine Chute said.

“We go to see a lot of bands and we haven’t been able to due to COVID so this was kind of a treat tonight,” Carolyn Palmer-Camp said.

Liz Lugo from Newington came out with her son and said they wanted to take advantage of a normal evening --- even if it meant bringing the umbrellas.

“It’s nice that we can be outside without a mask. You'll notice that pretty much everyone is social distancing, so it’s nice and it’s nice to get out and enjoy something,” Lugo said.