New Britain partners with car dealership to provide WiFi around city

Like many school districts around the state, school leaders, and staff having to work to help students adjust to the new reality of distance learning.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain’s school district announced it will be partnering with an auto dealer to help provide Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the city to give internet access to more than a thousand students.

“It’s been an all hands on deck since March 13th “ Superintendent Nancy Sarra said.

While Sarra says the majority of their students have not missed a beat, they identified students who were not engaging with the online classes.

“We pinpointed about a thousand students who still need Internet accessibility and for us, that was our problem, that was our challenge on how do we get connectivity to these one thousand students in town,” Sarra.

The school ordered routers for hot spots but needed a way to get them to the students, which is where auto dealer owner Schaller Auto came in.

The hotspots will be installed in the used cars provided by Schaller auto president, Art Schaller. His staff will drive the cars into neighborhoods identified through surveys and internal data. Families who need access can then use the Wi-Fi Monday through Friday during set hours.

“You know kids are our future We have to help them when they need us and we are here to help the city they’ve been great to us for all 67 years we’ve been here so when it’s time to give back we have to give back,” said.